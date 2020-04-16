Govt summary allows sugar mill owners to murder 50 people each ‘so farmers can benefit’

In the latest controversial preferential treatment given to the nation’s sugar lobby, the government has decided to give each member of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) the legal right to kill 50 people of their own liking. The government maintains that the steps are necessary for ‘giving farmers relief.’

Though the move has attracted a lot of criticism from industry watchers, the latter still say it was only a matter of time.

“Hey, if the government allows the mills to export sugar on the premise of ‘helping the farmers,’ even though the farmers are nowhere near involved at that stage, then you might as well give them anything citing the farmers’ benefit,” said Dr Qaiser Bengali, an economist.

The sugar mills cautiously welcomed the government’s step.

“It’s little but still a step in the right direction,” said Aslam Farooq, Chairman of the PSMA. “There are limitations here. First of all, the relief is only being given to the full members, not the associate members. Second, this license to kill is non-transferrable, which means that it cannot be traded out, depriving the mills of some much needed liquidity.”

“Which would have helped the farmers,” he said.