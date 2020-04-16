Govt to consult Ulema for formulating Ramzan guidelines, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said a comprehensive plan for Ramzan would be devised in consultation with religious scholars.

He said this during a meeting with religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel at PM’s Office.

Imran praised Tariq Jameel for his awareness campaign regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister told him that his government required cooperation from religious scholars to deal with the pandemic. He said he would soon meet a delegation of clerics.

“The government’s efforts aim to protect people from a pandemic that has engulfed the entire world,” PM Khan said.

“Religious scholars have guided the government in every difficult time,” he said.