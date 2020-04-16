Is the game worth the candle?

Putting more lives on the line

The National Coordination Committee decided to extend the lockdown for two weeks while at the same time easing it. It also decided to reopen ‘low-risk industries’. Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Centre and provinces had a general consensus on opening of some of the essential industries with necessary precautionary measures. However, he added, the provinces could implement their own policies where needed.

The PM has taken a great risk without waiting for a supportive environment. The steps are normally taken when the curve of an epidemic is flattened, showing itself in a decrease in the number of new cases. This is by no means the case with Pakistan where virus cases are doubling every two weeks. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah maintains that coronavirus deaths are being under-reported which is disputed by Health SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza who claims that fatality rate in such cases is ‘very low in Pakistan.’ The federal government has thus ignored the maxim that during the pandemics, it is better to err on the side of caution.

While the federal government is keen to open industries, it has so far failed to flesh out what it really entails. No industry can run without transport which currently remains suspended. Even when allowed to ply, buses or train bogies transporting labour will have to carry only one-third of their capacity to maintain social distancing. The extra charges will have to be borne by the factory owners, thus raising the production expenses.

The easing of the lockdown in Lahore led to anomalies that showed little homework had been done by the Punjab government. Stores at Brandreth Road which supply accessories to the contactors and constitute a crucial link in the supply chain of the construction industry, were not allowed to open. Small scale construction remained blocked as shops supplying cement, crush and sand were kept shut. Bookshops were opened but Urdu Bazar which supplies books to retailers, remained shuttered. The permission to open tailoring houses was meaningless as cloth markets were kept closed.

In case the easing of the lockdown leads to large congregations on Fridays and Taraveeh prayers during Ramzan, the rate of increase in coronavirus cases is likely to multiply beyond any guesstimate.