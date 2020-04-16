Covid 19 and mental health

The coronavirus spread all over the world, sullying millions of people and killing thousands. All the prophylactic measurements are taken all over the world but the most important thing is “How it affects our mind & psycho-domain?”.

The capability of the human body to fight against the pathogen is “Immunity”, but the most important thing we always forgot to mention is the “WILL Power” & “Positive Attitude” of the infected person. If we focus on our language then we use the following words for example “He is fighting against the acute hemophilia”, here the term fighting means the person is willingly trying to overcome the impact of diseases and hope so to be a healthy person as soon as possible, here the determination, positive behavior & optimistic approach allows the patient to fight against any disease. Similarly Coronavirus is just a pathogen spreading all over the world as an educated person it’s over responsibility to analyze the psychological affect of this pathogen on the society. It will definitely hit the mind of major population and yet we can predict that “CORONA-Phobia” is build up among the people, as this kind of phobia first attack the mind of the person and its symptoms are varies with the person e.g anxiety, stress, depression & phobia of different kinds. The critical impact of Corona is deal by the Medics & State, but its impact on the mentality of the Nation will bring a completely revolutionaries the thinking perspective of people. In order to save the Nation from such conditions we also have to highlight the positive news related to the COVID-19 and the progress going around the world. We all focus on the exponential growth of the patient all over the world But we have to elaborate on the recovery rate all over the world. No doubt the situation is panic but let things run smoothly. As a responsible nation it’s our duty to aware the people about the positive & negative prospectives related to COVID-19 in an appropriate way. May Almighty end our all worries & make our world a lustrous ecstasy.

Danish Malik

Rawalpindi