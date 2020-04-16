COVID-19: Developing states at risk of steep economic decline, Qureshi says

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday expressed fear that emerging economies will take the worst-hit from coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc on the global economy.

In a statement issued here, Qureshi said that while coronavirus has had a “human impact”, it also has an economic effect.

“Both developed and developing countries will face the impact,” he said, adding that the monetary loss suffered by the developing countries will affect the entire world.

Qureshi recalled Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the world’s attention to that loss developing countries will face due to the crisis.

Speaking about the appeal for debt relief, he said that the government had been working on the proposal for a while. He added that the appeal had highlighted the benefits of debt relief for not only the developing world but the global economy.

The foreign minister also revealed that right after Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly made his appeal on April 12, the government had sent letters to world leaders as well as the UN chief. He recalled that the appeal had been supported by the UN chief who appreciated the prime minister for pitching the proposal.

Qureshi congratulated Prime Minister Imran after the G-20 agreed to grant debt relief to 76 countries, in which Pakistan is also included. He noted the debt relief will provide fiscal space to developing countries during the coronavirus crisis.