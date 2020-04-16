Brave New World

What will be the lessons of the lockdown?

AT PENPOINT

The majority of the planet is under lockdown, and so are its people. Yet the peaks of the coronavirus epidemics have not been reached except in a few countries which were sort of pioneers, in that the infection revealed itself there ahead of other countries, and the disease has run its course in those places. The effects of the lockdown, or rather of the numerous lockdowns, may have been primarily on the disease, but it is likely to change the way we do things, and the way we look at the world. With the world coming out of lockdown not because the disease is beaten, but because governments can’t maintain one any more, the hangover of the lockdown may remain, just as the flour and sugar rationing of World War II was retained in Pakistan until Ziaul Haq abolished it in 1987.

Perhaps the most important lesson is the sheer meaninglessness of borders, and how they might actually be an obstacle to fighting the virus. Standing on national pride at this point is counterproductive. One example is that of Kashmir, which India insists is an internal affair, but which Pakistan says is a public health issue. With the disease spreading in Kashmir, it is perhaps only a matter of time before Indian health authorities have questions needing quick answers about AJK. Will Pakistani authorities then take a nationalistic stance and reject ‘Indian interference?’ And Pakistani questions about IOK were less motivated by genuine public health concerns than by nationalistic concerns.

There are going to be queries raised about Syrian refugees in Turkey and Greece, not to forget Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Rohingya in Bangladesh, or Somali in Kenya. What about Palestinian refugees in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan? The last, who first came to the camps in 1948, show that camps are not set up according to sound public health principles, and become even greater public-health hazards when they acquire permanence.

One of the problems with the pandemic is that governments in place had to handle it even if they had a different agenda. Modi, Imran Khan, Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, Boris Johnson, all had different agendas, but they will be remembered for how they handle themselves and their country today

Another essential lesson of this pandemic has been about the use of technology. Since the last great pandemic, of the Spanish ‘flu’ about a century ago, people have grown a lot less accepting of the death of either loved ones, or themselves. This is because of the technology that has made death so much less of a common experience. But it’s not just about medicine or healthcare professionals, though the search for ventilators seems to have some of the quality of the World War II search for antibiotics. The present pandemic has not yet led to the discovery of a reliable antiviral, though some progress has been reported. The AIDS pandemic, also caused by a virus, had led to the development of antivirals, but none which killed off the disease, merely kept it under some sort of check.

The limits of telemedicine have been tested. As well as those of tele-education and tele-labour. Is there a distanced social life? East and West seem equally affected. Over here, the issue of who to hug and with whom to shake hands seem already settled: nobody. It seems that the cold, more verbal culture of the West has triumphed, not because of safety, but security. But then, those advancements of the Western way of life, the bar and the club, are also nixed, and that means that those out for fun have no option but to opt for something long condemned as the first step to alcoholism: toping alone.

So far, there is no electronic means of getting drunk, but education through electronic means has been around for some time. There are not only pre-pandemic examples of the Allama Iqbal Open University dating back to 1974, but there is a separate Virtual University founded in 2002. The basic difference between these two and other educational institutions is that lectures are delivered online, though the AIOU provides for student-faculty meetings, though faculty would not have delivered the lectures.

Schools and universities have taken the first step, of having lectures delivered online. Student interaction, in the form of questions, are also electronic. The computer and the Internet have made this possible. At the time of the last pandemic, and for a long time after, there was no option to sending children to schools, where they could become carriers if not get sick, or letting them grow up wild. Now, there is only a small fraction of those who need education. A lot of children lack access to the Internet, if at all they are in school. The concept of distance learning was supposed to be of great help for those who did not have access to schools, or who had missed out on it at the right time, and it was hoped it would provide them access later on.

The changing dimensions of the classroom might have application when we think of a knowledge-based economy being manned by people who keep on updating their skills. We should not underestimate the magnitude of the challenge. There have been two methods of giving infants the skills they will need as adults, both to negotiate their paths through society, and to earn a living. One is informal learning from adults, particularly parents, and older children, particularly siblings. The other is formal, the attending of some sort of school, where they would learn from adults who had made this their profession. So far, the Internet was an informal means, but now it seems that it will provide formal means as well. Schools, or their equivalent, have been part of human civilization for thousands of years now, but now that is possibly going to change.

Another change that has been thrust on people has been the way they experience religion. Religious congregations are supposed to be a no-no. For how long? One way in which India’s ruling BJP is attempting to use the pandemic is by spreading the calumny that Muslims are somehow responsible, especially the Tablighi Jamaat. The BJP has targeted the Tablighi Jamaat as playing an active role in spreading the disease in India. The Tablighi Jamaat was founded so as to counter the Shuddhi and Sangathan Movements, which had been started by the Arya Samaj, for the reversion of Muslims or Christians back to the Hinduism from which they converted, back in the 1920s. Harming the Tablighi Jamaat thus bolsters the reconversion movement supported by the BJP itself. That movement is not the present stress of the BJP, whose attempt to remove Muslims from citizenship through the National Register of Citizens has caused so much turmoil, with Assam as merely the testing-ground for an ideology which makes Hindu-ness a prerequisite for Indian-ness.

One of the problems with the pandemic is that governments in place had to handle it even if they had a different agenda. Modi, Imran Khan, Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, Boris Johnson, all had different agendas, but they will be remembered for how they handle themselves and their country today.