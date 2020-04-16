75 families left homeless after Islamabad admin tears down slum

–Mazari says govt will compensate evicted families, investigate demolition

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Thursday expressed outrage and ordered an inquiry into the demolition of at least 75 huts in a G-11/4 slum by the Islamabad administration without any “prior approval”.

“Absolutely unacceptable,” declared Mazari on Twitter and added she had taken up the issue with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman and the interior minister.

She said an “immediate inquiry” would be ordered to ascertain why the action was done apparently without the sanction of the CDA and the interior ministry. The minister said action will be taken immediately if any police official was found involved in the incident.

“Shocking and criminal behaviour on part of those involved,” she remarked, announcing that the 75 evicted families would be provided shelter and compensation as soon as possible.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the official who sanctioned the operation was suspended.

The authorities that ordered the operation “say it (the area) was a den of professional beggars, however, the inquiry will find out [the] facts”, he added.

Photos and videos shared on Twitter showed a tractor tearing down structures as helpless dwellers look on.

A mother from G-11 katchi abadi speaks of how they begged the authorities to spare them as they didn’t have food to eat but they showed no mercy. We have witnessed this so many times but didn’t think it would continue even during a pandemic.#StopEvictionsNow#ResettlementNOW pic.twitter.com/SUcoMGCM8x — Ammar Rashid #StayHome #BasicIncomeNow (@AmmarRashidT) April 16, 2020

Social activists criticised authorities for razing the huts and making hundreds of people homeless in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.