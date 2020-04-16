41 Pakistani nationals return home via Wagah

At least 41 Pakistanis entered the country via Wagah after the authorities commenced the repatriation of citizens stranded in India due to the imposed lockdowns in both countries to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Pakistan High Commission in New Dehli, nearly 150 citizens still await repatriation and efforts were afoot for the return of Indian citizens in Pakistan.

The returnees thanked both the Indian and Pakistani governments for ensuring their return to their home country.

Many of the returnees were reportedly quarantined in various cities and screened at Attari before being allowed to cross the Wagah border. The returnees have been shifted to the Jinnah hospital in Lahore, where they will be tested for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced additional flights to bring back Pakistani nationals who are stranded abroad in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a spokesperson for the national flag-carrier, flights will depart for Manchester from Islamabad on April 17 and April 18. He added that two more flights — PK 8852 and PK 8894 — will travel to Seoul from Islamabad on April 17.