2 terrorists among 4 killed in shooting incident

PESHAWAR: At least four people were killed, including two terrorists, and three injured in two shooting incidents between police and militants in Swat and South Waziristan on Thursday.

According to police sources, in the first incident, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police shot dead two terrorists in Swat district.

The police have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

In another incident, two Afghan nationals were killed and three injured in a hand grenade attack in South Waziristan District.

The official sources informed that an Afghan militant threw a hand grenade at his brother’s house. According to the police, the attacker was motivated by a domestic dispute.

The injured were admitted to District Headquarters hospital in Wanna.