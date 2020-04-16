Over 0.95 million people sign up for ‘Tiger Force’

ISLAMABAD: More than 0.95 million people have registered themselves as volunteers for the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) which is being set up to carry out relief and rescue activities across the country amid coronavirus crisis.

According to the real time volunteers’ data on the CRTF web portal, some 0.62 million aspirants were from Punjab, 0.14 million from Sindh and 0.13 million Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Whereas, more than 45,000 people signed up for the CRTF from other areas including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Islamabad.

The deadline for registration of the CRTF expired on April 15 but was extended by the government, an official from the office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs told APP on Thursday.

“The CRTF started the registration process on March 31,” he added

Soon after the completion of the registration process, the lists of the volunteers would be placed on the dashboards of Pakistan Citizen’s Portal for the respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs), read an official handout which was shared by the government with all the district administrations.

According to the document, a copy of which is available with APP, the DCs would be given the option of retrieving the volunteers’ data on the basis of their locality, qualification or skill set. They would notify three Committees for different administrative tiers as per the composition and Terms of References (ToRs) defined by the government for management and supervision of the CRTF at field level.

The committees would be set up at District, Tehsil and Union Council or village level.

The district administrations would also ensure that the volunteers’ services were utilized for carrying out the relief activities as per their jobs description defined under the separate ToRs.

According to those ToRs, the members of CRTF were ought to perform multiple duties including ration distribution, identification of deserving people, quarantine centres management, transportation and mobilization of workers, non-intrusive surveillance of home quarantine, data collection of labourers, public awareness against coronavirus and other tasks.