Video shows Imran Khan ‘crying for nation’

A viral video apparently recorded secretly has shown Prime Minister Imran Khan sitting in a lawn with a rosary in his hand.
While Twitterati claim he is ‘crying, what is that you think the video shows?
Speechless.. In this era mean people we have leader like KHAN❤️..
Am speechless😭💟#ImranKhan#PMImranKhan
— StayHomeSaveLives☝️ (@Shaimaalam22) April 14, 2020
Just saw the video of Imran Khan Crying for the nation
Man 😭 we seriously don’t deserve such an honest man who can feel our pain,
O ALLAH ALMIGHTY help this man and help us to save ourself from these crisis.
— Azhar Qazi (@AzharQazii) April 15, 2020
Crying for his #Nation Mr #ImranKhan the Prime minister of #Pakistan. May Allah give them strength to fight this difficult time.
This make me cry also.#lockdownpakistan #COVIDー19
#Lockdown2
— Ecrin Eymen 🇹🇷 (@ecrinemyen) April 14, 2020
Imran Khan wasn’t crying, it was a sad face, You Over Dramatic Kiddos !!!
— Saba Malik (@Sab_PK) April 15, 2020