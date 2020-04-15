Sukhera posted as cabinet secretary

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has been posted as Cabinet secretary with an additional charge of the Ministry of Commerce secretary.

He is an officer of 1985 batch of CSS and has earlier served on many key assignments as Federal Secretary for the last six years at Ministry of Commerce, Information and Broadcasting, Privatisation, & Board of Investment.

He served in Punjab before that and remained posted as Principal Secretary to Governor, Secretary (Implementation & Coordination, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, and Sheikhupura districts.

He is an Aitchisonian, who did his graduate degrees at Harvard University and Williams College, and his Bachelors degree from the London School of Economics. He is the longest-serving and senior-most Secretary in the federal government.