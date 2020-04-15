Social distancing and Pakistan

By Kiran Mohammad Ali Khan

The ongoing pandemic of coronavirus which meets no boundaries or borders of any sorts has forced many governments to shut down their economic activities and impose a lockdown throughout their territories. This virus which started slowly but without anyone guessing grew exponentially that it blew out of proportions is the pivotal factor in authorities to make this decision.

As of late march no vaccine or medicine is there to cure us out of it and till the vaccine comes out the only option is to remain isolated in neat and clean spaces. This decision was made internationally so that the surge doesn’t happen and the infected can be treated with maximum efficiency with our limited sources.

The challenge comes to areas such as slums where people have to live close to each other and share the bathrooms as well. Here in Pakistan many areas of Sindh and Punjab are an example of it and this becomes an almost impossible task to carry out the social distancing requirements.

In many families maintaining too much distance or not meeting with each other during family gatherings is considered uncouth. Many families who are not that ‘educated’ are still not realizing the gravity of this crisis and thus due to social norms created by them they are still keeping up with their usual routines of visiting relatives and friends thus leading to the potential spread of this virus.

In times like these where the threat of being infected is still looming over us, it is very much our duty to keep our sleeved isolated and impart the right message to those who are still not cognizant of the threat this virus proposes to us and our world as a whole.

Whenever a pandemic came in history millions have died, let us all pray this doesn’t turn out to be the case this time.