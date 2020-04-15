Sindh CM meets political leadership to evolve consensus over lockdown

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday met with the political leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to evolve a joint strategy to impose lockdown and fight COVID-19 in the province.

The chief minister held separate meetings with the leaders of all parties and was accompanied by provincial government’s Spokesman Murtaza Wahab, and ministers Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh and Nasir Shah.

According to sources, MQM-P delegation comprising party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and others met with the chief minister.

“The party apprised the provincial authorities regarding problems faced by the citizens and business community during the lockdown,” they said adding that they also lodged a complaint regarding difficulties faced by masses during ration distribution.

A PML-N delegation including Muhammad Zubair, Miftah Ismail, Shah Muhammad Shah and others met with the chief minister where the two sides discussed the COVID-19 and lockdown situation in the province.

The JI delegation led by its Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed also held a separate meeting.

The sources said that all political parties supported the initiatives taken by the provincial government to deal with COVID-19 pandemic including the imposition of lockdown.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that strict lockdown will continue across the province for another two weeks in order to control the spread of coronavirus cases.

Addressing a press conference along with other provincial ministers in Karachi, CM Murad said that the restrictions during the lockdown, which has been extended for the next two weeks, will be tougher than before.

“Strict action will be taken against all those sectors who will not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by the government,” warned CM Murad.