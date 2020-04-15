SC reserves judgement on govt’s appeal against PMDC revival

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved the judgement on federation’s appeal against the restoration of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’s (PMDC) Registrar.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Attorney General said that Registrar PMDC broke locks and entered the building. Subsequently, the CJP barred the registrar from entering the building until the final decision in the case.

The Attorney General said that Registrar PMDC was appointed under the 2019 Ordinance. Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the high court had suspended the PMDC Ordinance. He asked how could the deployment under the law be restored if the law was repealed.

He said that at the request of the contempt of court, the high court could not issue such an order. The chief justice said that the high court restored Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) employees, not PMDCs.

Justice Ahsan said that the PMDC had the power to make decisions regarding registrar and employees.

The chief justice said that the registration process of thousands of doctors was pending.

The Attorney General said that the court should appoint a former judge as president of the PMDC. By law, a retired judge could be the head of the council, he added.

He said it was the discretion of the apex court to re-appoint Justice Shakirullah Jan or another judge. The council would become active as soon as its head was appointed, he added.