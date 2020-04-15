Sanaullah says govt’s ‘half-baked lockdown’ ineffective

–PML-N leader says PTI govt wasted important time due to its ‘incompetence and indecisiveness’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not achieve anything from the lockdown period due to its “incompetence, lack of vision, inaction and now the people are no longer willing to abide by the government’s meaningless half-baked lockdown”.

The former Punjab law minister said that the government announced the lockdown without any planning, strategy or preparation. “The government remained confused and indecisive regarding the lockdown and made a mess of it, failing miserably to implement it,” he said.

He also said that Sindh government was imposing a lockdown while the federal government was delivering speeches against the measure and then, in its traditional manner, the PTI took a “U-turn” and announced the lockdown out of nowhere.

Sanaullah said that the government could do even the basics of a lockdown right which included increasing testing to massive levels. He said that the government should have conducted at least 25,000 tests everyday while imposing an airtight lockdown. “They should have used this valuable time to identify, quarantine and separate, infected and suspect individuals from the healthy ones, decreased the load on the overwhelmed healthcare system. After achieving this separation over a lockdown of two to three weeks, a stage-wise resumption of businesses should have followed,” he added.

But now, he said, it is too late because the temperament of the financially-crippled and frustrated people has changed and they would not sit at home any longer. There is a significant chance that people would violate the partial lockdown by the government and small businesses and shopkeepers would resume work with or without government approval, he added. He further said that it is also feared that spontaneous protests might break out against government policies.

Sanaullah suspected that people would not abide by the restrictions for more than a couple of weeks at max because the fear of starving their children to death has taken over their fear of death by coronavirus.

“The government has only wasted time due to its incompetence and inaction. This is what PML-N had been warning Prime Minister Imran Khan about over and over again. Had he created an environment of national unity, had announced the lockdown with the opposition by his side, the results would have been 100 per cent in Pakistan’s favour,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that the government also totally failed to reach those worst hit by the economic fallout of the lockdown and failed to deliver food and essential items to them. “Around 55 per cent of the country’s workforce comprises daily-wagers and only 2 to 6 per cent can survive a 6-month stay-at-home restriction,” he added.