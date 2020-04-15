Punjab health dept issues guidelines for lockdown

–Precautions must be taken while working, says govt

LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHCD) has issued guidelines for safety measures according to which all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, public and private offices shall remain closed till April 25 to prevent and control the Covid-19 outbreak.

The order was announced by P&HCD Secretary Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis while exercising the powers of ‘The Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance, 2020’.

According to the order, there shall be a complete ban on inter-city, inter-district and inter-province movement of people by public transport whereas all kinds of festivals, sports events, gatherings in public or private places, including homes, social and religious congregations or ceremonies, as well as gyms and snooker clubs, will remain closed.

The order further states that there shall be a ban on all marriage halls and marquees, educational institutions, including schools, colleges, medical colleges, technical and vocational institutions, universities, tuition centres, and madaris.

EXEMPTED FROM LOCKDOWN

According to orders, the Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE), Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDCP), National Clearing Company of Pakistan (NCCP), Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PME), e-commerce for export, business process outsourcing, call centres, and e-commerce for local delivery companies will be exempted from the lockdown and can work as per routine.

Similarly, export oriented industries may be exempted by divisional commissioners in consultation with the Industries, Commerce and Investment Department secretary, however, the matter is subject to verification of export orders by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Similarly, officials of government departments of law enforcement agencies, personnel related to essential services, utility companies like Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA), Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA), National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), distribution companies (DISCOs) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will also be exempted from the lockdown.

On the same pattern, public and private telecom companies along with their franchises and customer support centres would be allowed to work but with a skeleton staff and while ensuring all precautionary measures with limited public dealing.

Defence related manufacturing industries and packing facilities, microfinance Institutions, Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, all operations of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Konnect, Punjab EKP retailers at identified sites for disbursement of emergency cash assistance under the programme and personnel related to health services, including hospitals, clinics, laboratories will also provide services during the lockdown.

Pharmaceuticals factories, medical stores, call centres with 50 per cent staff, banks, grocery stores, general, karyana stores, bakeries, atta chakkis, milk/dairy shops, chicken and meat shops, fruit and vegetable shops and all kinds of mandis, tandoors, auto workshop, tyre puncture shops, spare parts shops, driver hotels, petrol pumps and oil depots, takeaway and home delivery from restaurants, packaging industries, LPG outlets, storage, filling plants and supply including transportation, distribution, storage will work on the same pattern.

Similarly, the movement of all exploration and production of oil and gas companies (OGDCL, PPL, UEPL, ENI, MOL, MPCL, KUFPEC, POGC, OPL, OPTL & POL), their sub-contractors, personnel, equipment and vehicles, Pak Arab Refinery Company Limited (PARCO) and other such companies and their supply chain are allowed.

All operations of Fauji Fertiliser Company Ltd. (FFCL) and Mari Petroleum Company Ltd. (MPCL) and their contractors including production, transportation, distribution, marketing, storage, labelling, packaging and movement of staff are also allowed.

All allied industries linked with pharmaceutical industry including printing press producing unit cartons / outer covers, bottle manufacturers, aluminium foil importers, printing foil industry, bottle cap industry, master carton industry, rubber stopper ampoule importers, capsule shell manufacturing industry & importers and its transport are also exempted from orders.

Further, all activities relating to soda ash industries with hard minimum staff, all activities related to cement manufacturing plants including its supply chain with bare minimum staff, all services relating to dry cleaners and laundries with maximum one helper ensuring all precautionary measures would also function during the lockdown.

It may be mentioned here that the government has repeatedly asked all concerned departments to take all precautionary measures to ensure a germ free environment as a single case of coronavirus would lead to the shut down of a company.