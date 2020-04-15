Punjab govt reshuffles bureaucracy

LAHORE: The Punjab government has reshuffled bureaucrats in important departments on the direction of governor and chief secretary.

According to a notification issued by the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) on Wednesday, Zafar Nasrullah Khan (PAS/BS-21), officer on special duty (OSD), S&GAD, has been posted as additional chief secretary (services economy) with immediate effect, against a vacant post.

Schools Education Department secretary Mohammad Sheheryar Sultan (PAS/BS-20) has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as S&GAD secretary (services) against a vacant post. Ali Bahadur Qazi (PAS/BS-20), who was awaiting posting in S&GAD, has also been posted as Population Welfare Department secretary, vice Muhammad Aamir Jan (PAS/BS-20), transferred.

Labour & Human Resource Department secretary Sarah Aslam (PAS/BS-20) has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Schools Education Department secretary, vice Mohammad Sheheryar Sultan (PAS/BS-20), transferred.

Population Welfare Department secretary Muhammad Aamir Jan (PAS/BS-20) has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Labour & Human Resource Department secretary, vice Sarah Aslam (PAS/BS-20), transferred and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism Department secretary Ehsan Bhutta (PAS/BS-20) has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Tourism Department secretary against a newly created post and he shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Youth Affairs and Sports Department secretary in addition to his own duties and till the posting of a regular incumbent.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-20), OSD, S&GAD has been posted as Higher Education Department secretary with immediate effect in his own pay and scale against a vacant post, relieving Sarah Aslam (PAS/BS-20) of additional charge of the post.

Directorate of Excise & Taxation (ET&NC), Punjab, Lahore director general Muhammad Suhail Shahzad (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-19) has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Higher Education Department special secretary in his own pay and scale against a vacant post. Director General (Narcotics Control), Punjab, Lahore Masoodul Haq (BS-20) has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as the director general of ET&NC, Punjab, Lahore, vice Muhammad Suhail Shahzad (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-19), transferred.