PM orders FIA action against ‘malicious’ social media campaign against CJP

ISLAMABAD: Taking serious notice of the “malicious” social media campaign against Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and members of the judiciary, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Wajid Zia to probe into the matter and track down culprits involved.

The hateful campaign was launched after the top judge came down hard on the federal government over its inability to contain the novel coronavirus at the borders, leading to an outbreak in the country.

Later, Justice Gulzar also raised questions over the size of the federal cabinet that included a large number of unelected advisers and special assistants.

“Advisers have been given status of the federal ministers but despite this larger number of advisers, there is no betterment in the federal government performance to deal with the pandemic,” the chief justice remarked while heading a five-judge larger bench hearing a suo motu case on COVID-19.

“What is the point of a 49-member cabinet?” he asked.

Without naming anyone, he noted that allegedly corrupt individuals have been inducted in the cabinet. the CJP wondered how despite having a number of advisers, the PM is ignorant about the issues related to subsidies.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office stated that the premier has taken a very serious view of the recent campaign on social media in which “uncalled, immoderate and intemperate language” has been used against the superior judiciary of Pakistan, including the CJP.

“The prime minister has been pleased to direct that the Federal Investigation Agency’s director general shall look into this malicious campaign and depute a team of suitable officers to track down the culprits involved,” it added.

PM Imran also instructed the FIA chief to take necessary legal action against the offender as per the relevant laws.