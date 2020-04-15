PM Imran entrusted provinces with lockdown enforcement, Firdous says

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan left decisions regarding enforcing measures for controlling the spread of the coronavirus up to the provinces.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad alongside PTI leader from Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh, Firdous said: “The premier decided the provinces will be allowed to make decisions regarding essential goods, relief work and initiatives for curtailing the spread of the coronavirus in light of the situation in their region.”

The presser comes two days after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said there was a lack of coordination between the federal government and the provinces with regard to the eradication of the coronavirus.

“Mixed signals being given by the Centre have rendered the provincial lockdown ineffective,” he had said on Monday.

Today, Firdous urged Shah to look at the facts before doing press conferences. “According to the statistics, there are more deaths in Sindh. This implies that there is a gap in implementing your policies.

“You need to look at the harsh facts instead of appearing on TV screens,” she said.

On the occasion, Sheikh said that deaths in Sindh may be increasing due to the closure of outpatient departments and transport facilities.

Sheikh said: “I spoke to the head of a hospital who said that 265 people had died [at his facility]. According to him, the deceased were those who couldn’t make it to the hospital in time due to a lack of transport or closure of OPDs.”

Sheikh observed that the Sindh government was criticising the Centre for the lack of infrastructure when in fact health is a provincial matter according to the 18th amendment.

“PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was interviewed by an international publication saying that the federal government is not helping the province. Health is a provincial subject, why didn’t you work on the sector and establish hospitals,” he questioned.

He added that the Sindh government was also not being honest about ration distribution in the province. “You saw the rations arriving in Thatta, it was rotten,” he said.