PEMRA bars live audience, display of gifts during Ramzan transmissions

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Wednesday barred the presence of live audience during Ramzan transmissions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The PEMRA notification issued directives to ensure protection against the spread of the virus, as the number of confirmed cases crossed 6,100.

PEMRA also stated that there should be no display of gifts – including bikes, cars, electronics and other items.

It stated that if more than one person is hosting a show, then the distance between both persons should not be less than one metre. In addition, only one guest can be present on set.

Moreover, the staff involved in Ramzan transmissions must be provided with proper safety kits and must maintain a distance of at least one to two metres.

Furthermore, arrangements for handwashing and sanitising must be made at entrances and inside studios.

Any violation obtained shall entail legal action, as per the directives of the federal government, the statement added.

The notification mentioned that content against Islam must not be aired, as well as derogatory remarks against any other religion, sect or community.