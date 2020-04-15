No new COVID-19 case in AJK

MIRPUR: No new case of the coronavirus emerged in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours, it was officially announced on Wednesday.

At the same time, five patients in the area were cured and 95 suspects tested negative and were discharged from various quarantine centres in the state during the last 24 hours, AJK Health Authorities said in its special bulletin released to the media.

Since no new suspect of the pandemic emerged during the last 24 hours across AJK, the number of COVID-19 infected persons tested positive in the state tally remained at 46 on Wednesday, the health authorities said.

Nine coronavirus patients in AJK have so far been discharged. Those discharged included three from DHQ Hospital Mirpur, one patient who was discharged from CMH Rawlakot and five from DHQ Hospital Bhimbher following complete recoveries.

Currently, a total of 37 suspects who had tested positive are under treatment at various AJK hospitals and are moving towards recovery, the State health authorities added.

Updating on the overall current COVID-19 situation in AJK, the health authorities said that a total of 1,081 suspected cases were sent for tests, out of which, the result of 1,039 had been received so far. The results of the remaining 42 suspects are expected to reach in a day or two.

It may be noted here that the AJK government has established 60 quarantine centres at various locations for dispensation of treatment to the pandemic affectees.

“Mirpur Div. HQ Teaching Hospital and Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad are engaged in PCR testing,” the authorities said, adding that identical PCR testing facilities will also be available at CMH Rawalakot next week.