Man belonging to Thatta found coronavirus positive after death

THATTA: A man belonging to Jhimpir area of Thatta district who had died in a Karachi hospital and buried at Jhimpir previous day was found coronavirus positive when the pending result of his report was issued on Wednesday.

A 60 years old man of Brohi tribe was shifted from Goth Ramzan Brohi to the JPMC Karachi, where he died. The body was shifted back to the village and buried in the local graveyard without following coronavirus protocol and the funeral prayer was attended by a large number of villagers.

However, on Wednesday, his pending coronavirus report was issued and he was found positive.

However, deputy commissioner and SSP Thatta rushed to Jhimpir along with a heavy contingent of police and asked the villagers to postpone condolence meetings and take precautionary measures. The deceased was a retired employee of Pakistan Railways.