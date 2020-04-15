Imran’s decision to extend lockdown earns praise from Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for extending the lockdown by two weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, the chief minister expressed happiness that the rest of the provinces decided to implement the decision to extended lockdown. “There are exceptions [to the lockdown], but they are calculated ones,” he said.

On Tuesday, a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) decided that the restrictions imposed by the government on public gatherings, assemblies and the opening of educational institutions would remain in place for another two weeks.

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar had also announced that the government had “identified industries where there is a low risk of the virus spreading” and they will be allowed to operate with standard operating procedures in place.

Today, Murad said that while there was an agreement to extend the lockdown in the country, there were certain items on the agenda regarding which the provincial governments and the Centre “did not see eye to eye”.

“Some provinces and the federal government had wanted to reopen certain businesses. We opposed the idea for allowing tailors, electricians and plumbers to reopen their businesses,” he said.

However, we did concede that plumbers and electricians, that visit homes to provide services, will be allowed to work, after implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government, he said.

Murad’s praise for the prime minister came just days after he lashed out at the federal government for its “mixed signals” which he said made the lockdown imposed in the province ineffective.

But in sharp contrast to his earlier criticism, the chief minister conceded that “at first we did not understand why the construction industry needed to be opened” but that in the briefing yesterday, the prime minister “explained that it was the second-largest sector in Pakistan following agriculture” and was crucial to the economy, he said.

“Eventually all provinces agreed on easing some curbs.”

STRICKER LOCKDOWN:

The chief minister said that citizens should refrain from thinking that the lockdown for the next two weeks had been eased. “It is a stricter lockdown. There are just a few exceptions.”

He proceeded to explain that all businesses/essential services that have granted permission to operate, will only be able to do so after ensuring the SOPs outlined by the government.

“For factories, the administration will have to arrange transport for workers and will have to compile lists regarding the details of all employees. Further, buses will bear the name of the industry in question and will only be filled up till one third of their capacity.”

He added that no construction site is open at the moment. They will only be allowed to open after implementing the SOPs, he said, adding that all builders will need prior permission for the administration to begin operations.

Regarding home delivery for food businesses, the chief minister said that none of the restaurants will be allowed to resume deliveries without adhering to the guidelines issued by the government.

He added that there will be some relaxations made at eateries frequented by labourers and daily wagers as those do not have the option to deliver food.

More details to follow