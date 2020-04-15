Govt extends validity of passports until June 30

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has extended validity of Pakistani passports until June 30, 2020 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Interior said Wednesday.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and passport offices were not issuing CNICs and passports in order to prevent the coronavirus spread, the ministry said in a notification.

It directed all passport offices in the country and abroad to manually extend passport validity for Rs1,000. The fee will be Rs800 for infants.

Foreign missions would be allowed to extend validity of overseas Pakistanis’ passports in case they do not get fresh ones despite applying online.

Overseas Pakistanis can be given up to one-year extension in validity of passports, the ministry said.