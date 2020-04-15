Clerics to be consulted before decision on congregational prayers: Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri on Wednesday said that a decision regarding congregational prayers including, Friday prayers and Taraweeh, will be made after consultation with religious leaders, Radio Pakistan reported.

He stated that prominent religious leaders from all sects will be taken into confidence during a meeting on Saturday, which will be chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi.

The statement comes a day after a meeting of clerics from across the country announced to hold congregational prayers in mosques “from now”, adding, however, precautionary measures advised by the government will be implemented. Interestingly, the government has restricted congregations in mosques to five people or less for the past two weeks now.

Yesterday, detailing the precautionary measures, the meeting – which was attended by representatives from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamiat-e-Ulema Pakistan (JUP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) among other religious parties – announced said there would be a proper distance between rows and individuals during congregations.

Mufti Taqi Usmani, a former judge of the Federal Shariat Court, urged the elderly to pray at their homes and other people to return to their homes as soon as prayers were over.

“In the present conditions, five daily prayers along with precautionary measures are essential,” the cleric insisted.