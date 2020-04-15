400 Pakistani prisoners repatriated from UAE

ABU DHABI: At least 400 Pakistani prisoners, who were released by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, returned home late night on two special flights.

The special flights, which were operated after an understanding was reached between the governments of Pakistan and the UAE, were first flights of the UAE to enter into Pakistan’s airspace since the suspension of inbound air traffic, in place since Mar 21, amid the pandemic.

A statement issued by the Pakistan embassy in the UAE said these prisoners were serving their terms in UAE jails for “minor offenses”.

Arranged by the UAE government, the flights took the prisoners to Faisalabad International Airport and Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar.

Pakistan also thanked the UAE government for its kind gesture. “Pakistan’s embassy and consulate worked in close coordination with the UAE authorities for early repatriation to Pakistan,” said the statement.

On Tuesday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced additional flights to bring back Pakistan nationals who are stranded abroad.

According to a spokesperson for the national flag-carrier, flights will depart for Manchester from Islamabad on April 17 and April 18. He added that two more flights — PK 8852 and PK 8894 — will travel to Seoul from Islamabad on April 17.

In addition, a special flight from Karachi to Jakarta, Indonesia will depart on April 18, he said. He stated that the national carrier will also designate two more flights for Toronto, Canada for April 15 and 19.

On April 17, a special flight will head to Dubai to bring back stranded nationals, he had said.