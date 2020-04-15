324 more return home after recovering from COVID-19

KARACHI: The total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country rose to 1,447 on Tuesday after a total of 324 persons, at least 311 of whom are members of the Tableeghi Jamaat, were discharged from hospitals in Hyderabad after recovering from the epidemic.

According to media reports, some of the recovered patients have departed for their homes while others are in the process of leaving.

“We will be arranging transport for the patients by Wednesday morning at the latest. We are making efforts to disinfect their luggage before sending them off,” said Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

Per the government’s portal, the tally currently stands at 6,157 amid 113 deaths. Punjab accounts for the most COVID-19 infections, reporting 2,956 cases as of noon. Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far reached 1,668, 248, and 865 cases, respectively. Islamabad has 140 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan has 234 cases whereas Azad Kashmir has 46 cases so far.

The following information is relevant to assess the situation of #COVIDー19 in Sindh as of 15th April at 8 AM: Total Tests 16026

Positive Cases 1668 (today 150)

Recovered Cases 560

Deaths 41 In the last 24 hours, 133 people have recovered from corona in Sindh — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 15, 2020

GOVT EASES LOCKDOWN:

In the wake of an ailing economy, the federal government yesterday lifted some of the restrictions to facilitate the low-risk industries.

Schools, cinemas and other places where the public can gather will remain closed, announced Prime Minister Imran Khan in his televised address.

Speaking of the government’s response to the virus so far, the premier had said: “Owing to the restrictions we imposed, the way the virus should have spread, it did not. It only spread to an extent of 30% when compared to our projections.”

According to him, the projections were based on trends observed worldwide. “190 people should have died so far. We have less than half the number of deaths from the projected number,” he had said.

The prime minister warned that we should still all be mindful that “this virus can spread rapidly at any time”.

“We need to continue to exercise caution,” he said, adding that “every move we make carries risks”. “On one hand we have corona and on the other we have hunger,” he lamented.