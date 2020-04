by PPI , (Last Updated 39 mins ago)

QUETTA: Two children were killed and a man received injuries in a road accident in Quetta on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred when a speeding car turned turtle near Sibi Road in the provincial capital.

Bodies and injured were shifted to Sandeman Provincial Hospital where the deceased were identified as 12-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim and 10-year-old Muhammad Fahad.

The police were going into the matter.