Used COVID-19 kits found, burnt near Khirthar Canal

NAUNDERO: Residents of several villages spotted used COVID-19 kits lying on the bank of Khirthar Canal near Madeji, police said on Tuesday.

On receiving the information, Amrote police station Station House Officer (SHO) Fitrat Hussain Shaikh reached the spot along with his team and burnt the infected waste.

He told newsmen that when he received the information, he immediately informed the higher authorities who directed him to set the kits on fire so that coronavirus could not spread.

He claimed that the kits were a few days old but were recently spotted by the villagers near the bank.

“We tried to follow the footprints but they vanished after covering a short distance. The used kits are probably of a person who had tested positive and then thrown the used kit into the canal. Someone must have seen it floating in the Khirthar Canal and taken it out but thrown it in fear on realising what it is before fleeing,” he opined.

He said the issue will be thoroughly probed despite the fact that he himself burnt the available evidence.

Meanwhile, notables of the area, including Syed Rashdullah Shah Rashdi, Syed Abdul Qadir Shah Amroti, Mir Mehran Khan Domki, Syed Tahir Shah Amroti and others, said that the government had forced people to stay indoors after imposing a lockdown so that spread of coronavirus could be stopped but on the other hand, someone was able to get away with throwing a germ filled used kits near a populated village.

They demanded of the Sindh chief minister and health minister to order a thorough probe so that the culprits could be exposed and taken to task.