It’s time to pay back

News of a major economic crisis is also circulating in the world where the loss of life is being widespread with the Corona virus. An economic crisis that is far more dangerous than the 2008 crisis and for the first time since 1990 may play a key role in increasing poverty.

We are Muslims. We do not see the survival of humanity in terms of materialism. But it is important to keep in the corner of your mind that if the poor people were not in our factories, our children could not go to the Beacon House. If there were no poor people, no rich would be proud of their wealth today, He would not sit on an expensive couch, hanging leg on leg in a party.There was no one to serve the rich ,no servant and no laborer. But this poor man made us honorable. The rich have become Babu, Chaudhry, Malik and Khan because of these poor people. Become Sardaar and Alexander. Today, the outbreak of the world has taken the time to pay back the poor for the affluent.Today, the poor desperately need money.Remember not required that the Ministry of Finance does have to be our under to help the poor, rather in this difficult time, affordability assistance can fill the stomach of the poor.

Ahsan Iqbal

Abbottabad