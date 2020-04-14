Soldier martyred in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan on Tuesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the terrorists opened fire as soon as the Quick Reaction Force cordoned off the area. During the exchange of fire, a soldier embraced martyrdom. He was identified as Lance Naik Irshad Khan, a resident of Jamrud.

A day ago, security forces had shot dead two terrorists in an operation in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel area.

One serviceman had embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists, the military’s media wing said. The martyred soldier was identified as Naek Adil Shehzad, resident of Mansehra.

On April 10, two Pakistan Army had soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the ISPR had said.

The military’s media wing had said that seven terrorists were also killed during the operation.

31-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Sajid, hailing from Abbotabad, and 23-year old Sepoy Momin Shah, belonging to Dera Ismail Khan, were martyred during the operation, which was conducted on the basis of intelligence information.

On April 7, at least seven suspected terrorists were killed during IBOs conducted in tribal areas of North Waziristan and Mohmand.

In a statement, the ISPR spokesperson had said that security forces had conducted separate IBOs in North Waziristan and Mohmand where at least seven terrorists were killed.

According to the statement, security personnel raided Adal Khel village of South Waziristan and killed four terrorists who were trying to flee from the site. Seizure of arms and communication equipment was also made by the forces, it had added.

During the Mohmand IBO, three terrorists were killed and Indian medicines, literature and other material were also recovered from their possession, it had concluded.