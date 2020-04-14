Reviving bodies

Aleem Khan inducted into Punjab cabinet

Aleem Khan was one of the most central figures in the PTI and financiers of not only the party’s more conventional political activities but also much of the 2014 dharna, which was anything but. He has been absent from the forefront for the last fourteen months but has now been inducted into the Punjab cabinet. Reportedly, his portfolio combination has been framed in a way that he will act like deputy Chief Minister. This may not suit CM Usman Buzdar who has already expressed his apprehensions about Mr. Khan, complaining about his interference in matters soon after the latter was released on bail from NAB custody that he had been taken into soon after Prime Minister Imran Khan took oath. The timing of his reentry into active politics raises a number of questions.

PM Khan’s ‘point man on accountability’ Mr. Shahzad Akbar has repeatedly stated, while referring exclusively to opposition parties’ members, that their respective bails did not mean they were innocent of the crimes they had been detained for. It would be unfair to pin all this on Mr. Akbar however; this hypocrisy and erosion of moral grandstanding is not only widespread among the PTI but is quite frequent as well. There is an obvious and inherent unapologetic shamelessness to the PTI’s approach towards what is set out to do- meaningful accountability. While it remains to be heavily skewed in the disfavor of political opponents this so-called accountability is touted as some holy exercise that whoever critiques too much tends to become a victim of.

Another important aspect to be considered and questioned is the timing of Aleem Khan’s promotion as it closely follows the dishonorable discharge of former ‘go-to guy’ of the PM, Jehangir Tareen. Since the release of the FIA’s report on the sugar and wheat crisis Mr. Tareen has dropped considerably in party ranks and does not enjoy the same level of access to the PM that he once did. Perhaps the PTI feels that such a person can be dangerous, especially considering his unmatched ability to convince parliamentarians to switch positions and loyalties very effectively. His closeness to Aleem Khan is well known as well. In the midst of increased chatter about the formation of a National Government and a pandemic to which the government’s response has been less than satisfactory; Aleem Khan’s revival seems to be more about putting out fires rather than introducing some fresh blood into the Punjab Cabinet to improve its already dismal performance.