PMDC record and assets missing, IHC informed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Registrar Brigadier (r) Hafizuddin Siddiqui on Tuesday submitted a report in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which revealed that important record and assets of the regulatory body were missing from the premises.

The report revealed that the record of various departments was missing and the regulatory authority’s assets, including keys, three laptops, a hard disc, a Wi-Fi device and five vehicles, were missing. The report also revealed that the keys of five houses owned by PMDC had not been handed over yet.

According to the document, the secretary of the now-defunct Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and the Health Ministry were informed about the situation but no reply was given by the ministry, whereas the secretary, while refusing to visit himself, asked the contact the Health Ministry.

The report also revealed that since its restoration on March 30, the regulatory authority had issued 1,000 registration certificates while 6,500 applications were still pending. It stated that the PMDC had started working with a limited staff of 45 people because of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that all regional offices had been made functional in Karachi, Lahore and other cities.