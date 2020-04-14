PM Imran to brief media on NCC’s decisions later today: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will brief the media on the decisions, taken in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, at 5:15 PM today.

She reiterated that the country was fighting against coronavirus and poverty simultaneously.

According to Firdous, the prime minister has expressed his resolve to alleviate the problems of the people.

She said that the government was working on “alternative plans” to fight against the coronavirus pandemic as well as poverty.

“Even the developed economies of the world are struggling to contain it and Pakistan with its limited resources with help of the federation is determined to fight against corona and we will win,” she said.