PIA announces additional flights to repatriate Pakistan nationals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday announced additional flights to bring back Pakistan nationals who are stranded abroad in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a spokesperson for the national flag-carrier, flights will depart for Manchester from Islamabad on April 17 and April 18. He added that two more flights — PK 8852 and PK 8894 — will travel to Seoul from Islamabad on April 17.

In addition, a special flight from Karachi to Jakarta, Indonesia will depart on April 18, he said. He stated that the national carrier will also designate two more flights for Toronto, Canada for April 15 and 19.

On April 17, a special flight will head to Dubai to bring back stranded nationals, he said.

Currently, some 25,000 Pakistan nationals are stranded in the UAE and have registered with their mission. According to officials, the number is even higher as not all of them have registered.

PIA has advised people who have not yet been contacted by PIA embassy staff for reservation of flights to immediately contact the national carrier’s offices.

The spokesperson added that reservations can be made at the PIA office, website or via a call centre. Tickets can also be purchased from Pakistan, which can be used by passengers coming back to their country.

On Monday, Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had informed the parliamentary committee on coronavirus crisis that the next phase of special flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis will start from Tuesday.