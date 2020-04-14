Pakistan grateful for China’s cooperation in fighting coronavirus: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) has acknowledged China’s role in helping Pakistan during the coronavirus epidemic.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, the NCOC said that China not only looked after Pakistani students in Wuhan but also provided necessary medical assistance on an emergency basis for containment of the pandemic.

“A team of Chinese doctors visited Pakistan to share their experiences of recently fighting Covid-19 in China,” the press release said.

The statement was issued following a meeting of the NCOC which was held to monitor the coronavirus situation and measures taken to contain the disease.

According to the statement, the meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar, reviewed progress made so far and future course of action.

Minister for Interior retired Brig Ijaz Shah, Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf, SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza, chief ministers of Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan attended the video conference.

“The meeting finalised its recommendations which will be taken up at the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), scheduled to be held later in the day, for a final decision on post-April 14 lockdown strategy,” the statement concluded.

Yesterday, Umar had announced that the government would decide about the lockdown and other preventive measures on Tuesday (today).

He had said that the aforementioned NCC meeting will decide on what measures to take across the country after April 15, adding that all decisions will be taken after consultations.