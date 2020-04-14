Notification issued on border closure, NCOC told

ISLAMABAD: A day after the Ministry of Interior announced to extend the border closure for two more weeks amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, a meeting of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) was informed on Tuesday that a notification has been issued in this regard.

According to APP, the Wagah Border will remain closed from April 16-29, while the Western borders shared with Afghanistan and Iran will remain closed till April 26. The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be closed till April 24.

However, crossing points with Afghanistan will remain open three days a week only for cargo trucks.

The meeting of the apex civilian body was held here under the chair of Planning Minister Asad Umar. The meeting, which discussed ongoing efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis and the steps taken by different ministries to combat the epidemic, had Minister for Interior retired Brig Ijaz Shah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf, SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza, among others, in attendance via videolink.

According to media reports, the high-powered meeting also discussed standard operating procedures (SOPs) if the government decides to allow industries to reopen. A meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) is scheduled to meet later in the day to discuss the fate of the lockdown among other things.

The NCOC meeting also dwelled on formulating a plan for Ramazan which it said will be made after consultation between the Interior Ministry and religious scholars. The participants were also briefed upon manufacturing of five types of ventilators by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

According to the press release, the meeting also acknowledged China’s role in helping Pakistan during the coronavirus epidemic.

“China not only looked after Pakistani students in Wuhan but also provided necessary medical assistance on an emergency basis for containment of the pandemic,” it said.

“A team of Chinese doctors visited Pakistan to share their experiences of recently fighting Covid-19 in China.

“The meeting finalised its recommendations which will be taken up at the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), scheduled to be held later in the day, for a final decision on post-April 14 lockdown strategy,” the statement concluded.