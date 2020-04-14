NAB challenges Aijaz Haroon’s bail in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has challenged the bail of former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) managing director Aijaz Haroon in the fake accounts case.

The bureau has said that the Islamabad High Court’s February 13 verdict approving Haroon’s bail should be declared null and void.

Haroon has been accused of misusing his authority while serving as secretary of the Overseas Cooperative Housing Society (Kidney Hill). NAB has said that Haroon allotted the land illegally, and received its payment via fake bank accounts, earning Rs144.2 million through the transaction.

He reportedly sold the plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed, the CEO of the Omni Group, who then utilised funds from two fake bank accounts, A-One International and Lucky International, for their payment.

Haroon served as a secretary of the society from 1998 to 2008 and then was appointed chairperson in 2008.

He was arrested on November 21, 2019 and NAB was given his physical remand from November 25 to December 11, after which he was sent on judicial remand.