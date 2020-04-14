Murad announces 4 new deaths in Sindh, says fatality rate upticks to 2.3pc

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday announced that in the past 24 hours, four more persons had succumbed to coronavirus in his province, pushing the provincial death toll to 35.

With the addition of the latest numbers, the death rate from the epidemic in the province reached 2.3 percent, up from 2.1 percent a day earlier.

Health experts believe that the fatality rate is a much-telling statistic to gauge the impact of the virus in different regions and to guide a response strategy.

During his daily briefing on the coronavirus situation in the province, Murad said 66 news cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in the past day, while a total of 663 tests were conducted, which translates into a positive test rate of around 10pc.

Earlier on April 11, the chief minister had sounded alarmed when he revealed that 104 out of the 531 tests conducted in the province had turned out positive – a positive rate of 20pc – which he said was among the highest in the world.

Subsequently, orders to seal 11 union councils were issued immediately, where authorities said a high number of infected individuals were living. However, the order was later limited to only specific streets and lanes where a “high incidence” of cases were located.

Today, Murad said a total of 14,503 tests had been conducted by Sindh so far, while the total number of positive cases as of today stood at 1,518.

He also reiterated his government’s strategy to isolate and lock down areas that were reporting more cases and to continue more testing in the slum areas of Karachi.

DECISION ON LOCKDOWN IN EVENING:

Murad also said that a decision on the extension of the lockdown in Sindh will be made on the directions of the federal government.

The National Coordination Committee (NCC) is scheduled to meet later in the day to decide on a future course of action in this regard.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), SOPs for industries were discussed if the government decides to reopen businesses.

The meeting, chaired by Planing Minister Asad Umar, discussed ongoing efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis and the steps taken by different ministries to combat the disease.