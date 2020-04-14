More chances of snowfall in Lahore than Indo-Pak cricket series: Gavaskar

Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has said that there are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than a bilateral series between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in near future.

While speaking with former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja in a YouTube video uploaded on Monday, Gavaskar said that we can only expect the two teams to come up against each other in International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

“There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan,” Gavaskar said. “Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now.”

Last week, Pakistan’s former pacer Shoaib Akhtar had proposed a three-match series to raise funds to help the governments of India and Pakistan to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that has brought the entire globe to a standstill.

“In this time of crisis, I want to propose a three-match series in which for the first time, the people of neither country would be upset at the outcome of the games,” Akhtar had said.

“If Virat scores a hundred, we will be happy and if Babar Azam scores a hundred, you will be happy. Both teams will be winners irrespective of whatever happens on the field. You are bound to get massive viewership for the games. For the first time, both countries will play for each other. And whatever funds are generated through this can be donated equally to the government of India and Pakistan to fight this pandemic.”

However, captain of India’s triumphant 1983 World Cup side, Kapil Dev, had dismissed the proposal.

“India does not need money today so such a series should not be held. And why put our cricketers’ life in danger? So sit back and relax at home,” Dev had said.

“Why take the risk of endangering even one life? There’s no need for anyone to give such suggestions. The authorities are trying their best to make people understand the importance of staying home. It’s easy to say things but organising such an event is extremely difficult,” Dev had added.