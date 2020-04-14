Minister advises safety measures as govt plans to ease lockdown

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that the government would ease the lockdown in the areas where the number of recoveries will observe growth.

“Over 500 coronavirus patients have recovered in Punjab,” she said, adding that young people were likely to contract with novel contagion as they are more involved in social activities.

About 40,000 tests had been conducted in Punjab so far, moreover, the government was striving to enhance the testing capacity to control the virus, she said.

According to Dr Yasmin, Lahore and Gujrat were hotspots in Punjab as a large number of cases emerged from these two cities. The lockdown period will be increased in these cities, she informed.

The minister said the Punjab government had been advising people to stay indoors and look after their elders as they were prone to drastic side effects of the virus, she stated.

People should adopt all SOPs to protect their families, she said.