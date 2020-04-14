IWMB refutes fake video showing leopard on Margalla road

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Tuesday rejected a viral video claiming to have spotted a wild leopard roaming on Margalla Road of the federal capital.

Talking to APP, IWMB Assistant Director (AD) Sakhawat Ali said that the video was actually made by a family in 2018 when they spotted two wild leopards near their house.

However, two days back the video was shared by a Twitter user who wrongly claimed that the video was of a leopard present on Margalla Road.

He explained that the leopard was a solitary animal that avoids frequent visits to populated areas. “In rural areas of Margalla Hills National Park, the leopard is a sign of threat to households, livestock and animals. People are advised to keep their livestock in proper enclosures and confinement,” he added.

To a question, he said that despite the virtual lockdown announced by the government, residents of federal capital were visiting the trials for hiking regularly. “Some journalists and wildlife lovers are also sharing social media posts in the National Park where they hope to spot the leopard but it was not advisable for anyone to have a direct encounter with the wild cat without basic training as it could be dangerous.

“First of all, people should abstain from going close to wildlife habitats. In case someone gets in close proximity of a leopard or comes in direct contact with it then the individual should leave his or her position and stand still. The leopard will silently go away after a few seconds. It’s very rare that it attacks a human and does so only in defence,” he advised.

“If people, either in the rural or urban areas of the federal capital, see a leopard then they should contact IWMB at 051-2289999 or 051-2601912 so that the board staff can assist the masses in rescue activities,” Sakhawat added.

The IWMB official also said that if leopard enters a human settlement or a household then the residents should make loud noises by beating drums and empty tins which would force the wild cat to run away. People could also blow firecrackers near the leopard and keep it’s pathway unimpeded so that could retreat to its natural habitat in the jungle.

He added that leopard was a protected animal under Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance, 1979 which could not be killed, hunted and kept in captivity without any purpose.