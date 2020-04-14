Ismail reviews coronavirus situation in Thatta

THATTA: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday arrived in Thatta on a day-long official visit to review the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Per details, Governor Ismail reviewed the lockdown situation in addition to visiting the quarantine centre established for Covid-19 patients.

The governor also visited Ehsaas Kafalat programme center in Makli to monitor arrangements.

On the occasion, he directed authorities to ensure social distancing between the needy families coming to receive cash assistance.

The visit comes days after media reports claiming the district administration has distributed expired ration among started to surface on both social and mainstream media.

According to the reports, the distributed bags were older more than a decade and were expired at least in 2008. The revelation was made after the condition of those who consumed the food worsened.