Govt hide and seek

Government is playing hide and seek with people by deluding them in case people are being bothered while the government is increasing the days of lockdown without doing any attempt or giving them food at home .By increasing lock down government is not saving the lives of people even though making more difficulties for them.

Unfortunately, to say it can be a new plan to irritate people by keeping them at home or not allowing them outside which is unbearable for everyone because home has become like prison means they are in confinement. Additionally, prisoners are happier than the people who are staying at home because prisoners are comfortable ,they are getting food two times but the people who are at home are just getting simple motivation that we will help you yet no one takes action to remove the hunger of people .The government has made an organization in the name of Ehsaas Program. The Ehsaas Amdan (Income) program involves giving away small “assets” to those who live below the poverty line so that it will be little help to them for surviving their lives. It has been 24 days of lockdown yet they did not get any kind of price from the new-made organization. So, what will be the condition of the working and the working class who earn on daily bases for running their families? Waiting does not feed or decrease their hunger; it kills them step by step. The government is requested to help the people who are underdeveloped and have no way to earn in the present.

Khudadad Baloch

Karachi