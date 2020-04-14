Extending ‘partial’ lockdown

Papering over deep-rooted antipathy

After the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan exceeding 5,000 and 100 patients already dead, there is finally a pretence of understanding between the federal government, the four provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan to extend the lockdown for two more weeks. The first coronavirus case was detected in Pakistan on February 26. It took the federal government 48 days to put a stamp of approval over what the provinces led by Sindh were already doing. The federal government however has preferred to call it ‘partial’ lockdown.

It has also been decided to allow the opening of certain low risk industries that include sections of e-commerce, software development and programming, also mining and mineral industries, industries producing agricultural machinery and fertilisers. The PM has ordered opening of construction industry forthwith, maintaining that it employs the largest workforce after agriculture. To start with, the government wants to open brick kilns, crushing plants, and presumably units manufacturing steel bars. The government also wants to open cement factories. None of these industrial activities can be undertaken unless the government allows buses and trains to take labour to factories and back. The government has promised to ensure that no industry will be allowed to disregard the SOPs. It would be interesting to find how social distancing is enforced in transport carrying tens of thousands of workers daily.

What will determine the success of the war against the pandemic is national unity. Federal Minister Asad Umar waxed eloquent over the prevailing coordination between four different parties ruling the federation, the four provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. Unfortunately the situation on ground is different. The day Mr Umar made the claim, the Sindh Governor Sindh was explaining to the people that the money being distributed under the Ehsas Programme had nothing to do with BISP and was in fact a special gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan. An SAPM berated the performance of the Sindh government in containing coronavirus as the rate of those affected was higher in Sindh than other provinces. The statements negated the perception of bonhomie and indicated the deep-rooted antipathy that persists between the government and opposition. Unless the party running the federation takes the lead in muzzling some its big mouths, consensus will remain elusive.