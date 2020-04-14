Digitization in Pakistan

More than 25000 students graduate every year in Pakistan but only 1500-2500 of them are employed. The problem unfortunately, is of quality & standard that our universities lack.

The government of Pakistan launched two mega digital platform in 2018: Piaic, DigiSkills. It is worth stating that these initiatives are substantial in reshaping Pakistan by revolutionizing education, research and businesses through introducing latest cutting-edge technologies with standardized content. It aims to make Pakistan a global hub for artificial intelligence, data science, cloud native computing, edge computing, blockchain, augmented reality, internet of things,creative writing, graphic design, search engine optimization, freelancing, digital literacy, word press and other market demanded courses.

These large scale training programs dedicated to advancing technology by conducting online classes, afford opportunities to everyone especially females – who are tech enthusiast, can acquire fundamental skills of advance technologies easily via these platforms by staying home.

If such mega initiatives continue, Pakistan is likely to be included in the comity of technically advanced & developed countries as rich pool of talent is available in our country, but the problem is that they didn’t get any platform to hone & showcase their skills. I think covid-19 lockdown could be taken as opportunity in disguise which ought to be used benefit from these platform for university enrolled students and office workers to enhance their technical abilities. I further request the government to immediately formulate a plan to capitalise such mega projects. Hopefully,one day Pakistan would turn into an IT hub of the world.

Zara Adalat Raja

Islamabad