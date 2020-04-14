Due to rapid spread of coronavirus there is a negative on countries economy and forced the governments to attempt urgent response. Countries like Pakistan is facing the biggest challenge of COVID-19 which is affecting every classes of societies . However, the crisis management was not well- maintained by the government . As part of measures to mitigate the prevailing crisis , the government has also reduced the prices of things , and to deal with the crisis recovery and control hunger of poor citizens , the government has announced a massive relief package to support the poor classes in our societies. After experiencing a difficult crisis and seeing cases steadily increasing and hunger becoming more hazardous than the virus , the government cautiously declared Ihsaas Emergency Cash Programme which has been introduced in the context of economic hardship being experienced by the vulnerable due to the ongoing pandemic . Then on Sunday Khan appealed to the international Community to provide developing countries with an urgent debt relief to help tackle the COVID-19 . Regardless, the world Bank warned the countries in South Asia, including Pakistan, India , Afghanistan and Bangladesh which are on course to experience their worst economic performance in 40 years in the wake of coronavirus outbreak . Previously Pakistan’s economy is sabotaged since the government seem to have no satisfactory, social , political and economic policies that leads the country toward durable stability.

Barkatullah

Turbat