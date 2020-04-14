Clerics defy govt, say congregational prayers will continue

–Warn govt against imposing more restrictions, say curbs on prayers ‘unacceptable’

KARACHI: Senior clerics of Wafaqul Madaris al Arabia on Monday said that the government should not increase the restrictions on congregations in mosques.

After much deliberation and meetings with religious leaders, the government had banned prayer congregations of more than five people to curb the spread of the infection.

Despite the government’s pleas to observe social distancing, more than 53 senior clerics of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, belonging to the Wafaqul Madaris al Arabia, held a meeting in Jamia Darul Uloom Zakria, Tarnol, Islamabad to discuss the matter.

The meeting was attended by senior clerics representing various seminaries, banned groups, proscribed persons and political and non-political parties.

The clerics’ warning has been issued before the government could come up with a plan to curb the spread of the disease during Ramzan.

A video clip released by them today showed clerics belonging to various political and non-political organisations, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Aalmi Tanzeem Khatam-e-Nabuwat, seminaries, such as Taleem ul Quran in Raja Bazar, and leaders of proscribed groups Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, sitting in close proximity of each other.

Announcing the decision, Pir Azizur Rahman Hazarvi, president of the Jamia Darul Uloom Zakaria, Islamabad and patron of JUI-F Islamabad said: “The senior clerics have noted that all efforts will be made to avoid clash and confrontations with the government and the state institutions.”

The meeting did not acknowledge the official directives of a maximum of five persons inside mosques for the collective prayers as the clerics said that the testing times demanded more time for prayers and announced that apart from the five times prayers, Friday and Taraweeh congregations will continue. The participants agreed to take other precautionary measures, however.

The precautions to be observed include the use of hand sanitisers, removal of rugs and carpets, washing of floors, cleaning of hands with soaps and social distancing.

Pir Azizur Rehman Hazarvi added, “The closure of mosques, shutting down Friday prayers and Taraweeh is unacceptable to the countrymen.”

He insisted that in order to get rid of the virus, it was imperative to seek forgiveness from Allah and increase the populace in mosques.

Furthermore, government leaders should also abide by religious norms and seek forgiveness, the clerics said.

The meeting criticised the authorities for arresting clerics across the country and demanded authorities to quash all cases against them.

The clerics said that they have cooperated with the government since the authorities starting taking measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country, but claimed that the officials’ behaviour with the administration of mosques was not in the same coin.