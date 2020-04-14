CJP Gulzar, family test negative for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, his family and his secretary all tested negative for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the apex court added that the top judge’s tests were conducted after an employee of the court developed symptoms of Covid-19, following which he was put under quarantine as a suspected patient.

The employee, a naib qasid at the apex court, had first tested negative for the virus, but the result was “doubtful” and another test was conducted which turned out to be positive, the statement read.

The employee has now been isolated at a polyclinic in Islamabad.

More details to follow